Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1962 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1962 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1962 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,104,861
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1962
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1962 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1962 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1962 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1962 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search