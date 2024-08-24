Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1962 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 4,104,861
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1962
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1962 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint
For the sale of 2 Mark 1962 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
