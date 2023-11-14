Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1961 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1961 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
