Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: BESTCOIN

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,775,946
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1961 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1961 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

