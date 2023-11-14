2 Mark 1961 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1961 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)