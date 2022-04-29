2 Mark 1961 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1961 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2626 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) Service PCGS (1)