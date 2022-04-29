Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1961 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,302,067
- Mintage PROOF 46
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1961
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1961 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2626 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1961 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
