Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1961 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1961 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1961 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,302,067
  • Mintage PROOF 46

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1961 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2626 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1961 F "Max Planck" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
777 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1961 F "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1961 F "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1961 F "Max Planck" at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1961 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1961 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1961 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

