2 Mark 1960 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21275 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

