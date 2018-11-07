Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1960 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1960 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1960 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,676,124
  • Mintage PROOF 36

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21275 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1960 J "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1960 J "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

