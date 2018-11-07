Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1960 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 4,676,124
- Mintage PROOF 36
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1960
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21275 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search