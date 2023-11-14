Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,753,847
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2624 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price


Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date May 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price


Germany 2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

