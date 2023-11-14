Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1960 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,753,847
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1960
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2624 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (7)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
