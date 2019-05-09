Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1960 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1960 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1960 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,535,062
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1960 D "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1960 D "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1960 D "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1960 D "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1960 D "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1960 D "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

