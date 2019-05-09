2 Mark 1960 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1960 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (6)