2 Mark 1959 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1959
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1959 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1959 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
