2 Mark 1959 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1959 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

