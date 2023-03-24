Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1959 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1959 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1959 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1959 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1959 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7043 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1959 G "Max Planck" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1959 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1959 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search