Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1959 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1959 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1959 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 203,000
  • Mintage PROOF 24

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1959 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21272 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Germany 2 Mark 1959 F "Max Planck" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1959 F "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1959 F "Max Planck" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1959 F "Max Planck" at auction Coinhouse - December 14, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1959 F "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1959 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

