2 Mark 1959 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 203,000
- Mintage PROOF 24
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1959
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1959 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21272 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
