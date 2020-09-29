2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1959 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2622 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (12) AU (1)