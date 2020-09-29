Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,020,000
  • Mintage PROOF 38

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1959 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2622 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date May 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1959 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

