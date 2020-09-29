Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1959 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,020,000
- Mintage PROOF 38
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1959
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1959 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2622 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
