2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 9,407,852
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1958
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4361 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
