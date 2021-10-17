Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 9,407,852
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4361 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 21, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Künker - September 25, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
