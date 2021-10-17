2 Mark 1958 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4361 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 13, 2022.

