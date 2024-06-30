Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 10,744,381
- Mintage PROOF 45
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1958
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4693 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
