Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 10,744,381
  • Mintage PROOF 45

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4693 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1958 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search