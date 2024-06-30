2 Mark 1958 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4693 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

