Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 16,824,819
  • Mintage PROOF 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1265 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - May 11, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date May 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" at auction Heritage - August 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 21, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

