Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1958 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 16,824,819
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1958
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1265 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
