Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 12,622,633
  • Mintage PROOF 1,240

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2817 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place October 12, 2020.

Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 6, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 6, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

