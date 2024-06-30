2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2817 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place October 12, 2020.

