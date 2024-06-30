Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1958 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 12,622,633
- Mintage PROOF 1,240
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1958
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2817 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place October 12, 2020.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 6, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1958 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
