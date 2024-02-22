Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 11,210,000
- Mintage PROOF 370
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 801 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 1, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 9, 2015
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2014
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search