Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 11,210,000
  • Mintage PROOF 370

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 801 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 1, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Heritage - July 9, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date July 9, 2015
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date May 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2014
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 21, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

