2 Mark 1957 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 801 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 1, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (2) XF (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) PF67 (3) PF66 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (2) CAMEO (4) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service PCGS (5) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (2)

Künker (6)

Möller (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numimarket (1)

Russiancoin (5)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)