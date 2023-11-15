Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,598,000
  • Mintage PROOF 56

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2619 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1957 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search