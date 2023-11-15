Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1957 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,598,000
- Mintage PROOF 56
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2619 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (3)
- Künker (2)
- Numis.be (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
