Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 6,337,465
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5565 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
