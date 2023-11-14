2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5565 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.

Сondition PROOF (13) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) Service NGC (1)