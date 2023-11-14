Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 6,337,465
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5565 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.

Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - May 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date May 8, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

