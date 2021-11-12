Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
