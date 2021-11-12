2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

