Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 7,452,450
  • Mintage PROOF 350

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1957 D "Max Planck" at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1957 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
