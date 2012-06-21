Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950 F. Zinc (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Zinc

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950 F Zinc - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950 F Zinc - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,55 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6344 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

