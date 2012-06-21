Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1950 F. Zinc (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Zinc
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6344 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
