Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950 J. Iron (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Iron

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950 J Iron - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950 J Iron - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 4,09 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. Iron. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5944 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

