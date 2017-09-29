10 Pfennig 1950 J. Iron (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. Iron. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5944 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Сondition AU (2)