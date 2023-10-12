Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1950 D. Nickel (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Nickel
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark D. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 450. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search