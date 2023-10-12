Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950 D. Nickel (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950 D Nickel - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950 D Nickel - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark D. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 450. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 D at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price

