10 Pfennig 1950 J. Brass plating (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (1)