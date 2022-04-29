Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1950 J. Brass plating (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Brass plating
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search