Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950 J. Brass plating (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Brass plating

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950 J Brass plating - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950 J Brass plating - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German iron coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search