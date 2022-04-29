Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder". Iron. Iron (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Iron. Iron
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. Iron. Iron. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5942 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.
Сondition
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
