10 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder". Iron. Iron (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. Iron. Iron. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5942 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (8)