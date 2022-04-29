Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950 F. Iron (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Iron

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950 F Iron - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950 F Iron - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Iron

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. Iron. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German iron coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search