Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1967 G. Copper plated iron (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Copper plated iron

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1967 G Copper plated iron - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1967 G Copper plated iron - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. Copper plated iron. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8843 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

