Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1967 G. Copper plated iron (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Copper plated iron
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. Copper plated iron. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8843 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search