10 Pfennig 1967 G. Copper plated iron (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. Copper plated iron. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8843 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)