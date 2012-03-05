Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1972 G. Nickel (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Nickel
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1972 with mark G. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7926 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place March 5, 2012.
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
