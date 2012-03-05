10 Pfennig 1972 G. Nickel (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1972 with mark G. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7926 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place March 5, 2012.

Сondition XF (1)