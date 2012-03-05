Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1972 G. Nickel (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1972 G Nickel - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1972 G Nickel - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,52 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1972 with mark G. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7926 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place March 5, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1972 G at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Germany 10 Pfennig 1972 G at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1972 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search