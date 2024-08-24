Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Copper plated iron (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Copper plated iron
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,74 g
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Purpose Pattern
