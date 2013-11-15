Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21,4 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 2753 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1949 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
