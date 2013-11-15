10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 2753 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (1)