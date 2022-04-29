Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1950 F. Aluminum (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Aluminum
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4462 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
