Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950 F. Aluminum (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950 F Aluminum - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950 F Aluminum - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,24 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4462 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
498 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

