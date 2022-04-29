Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder". Copper-nickel (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Copper-nickel

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" Copper-nickel - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" Copper-nickel - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: dr. Busso peus

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4,04 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. Copper-nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3130 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

