Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder". Copper-nickel (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Copper-nickel
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. Copper-nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3130 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
