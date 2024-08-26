Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Steel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

