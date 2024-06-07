10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike. This steel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4371 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (8) VF (1)