Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Steel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike. This steel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4371 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Status International (4)
  • Teutoburger (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Status International - June 11, 2021
Seller Status International
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Status International - October 16, 2020
Seller Status International
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

