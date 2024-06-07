Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike. This steel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4371 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
