Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". One-sided strike. This steel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1747 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
