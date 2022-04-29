Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". One-sided strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: One-sided strike
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". One-sided strike. This steel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1747 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
