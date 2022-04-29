Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder". Zinc (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Zinc

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" Zinc - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" Zinc - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
545 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

