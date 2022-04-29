10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder". Zinc (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. Zinc. This zinc coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5943 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Сondition XF (5)