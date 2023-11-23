Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Steel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 96,122,000
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark J. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8845 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (3)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
- Russiancoin (8)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 ₽
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
