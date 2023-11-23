Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 96,122,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark J. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8845 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 ₽
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

