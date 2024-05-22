Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 62,820,000
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 858 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 30 CZK
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

