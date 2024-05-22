10 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 858 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)