Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1949 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Steel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 62,820,000
- Mintage PROOF 30
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 858 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Möller (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 30 CZK
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search