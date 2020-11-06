Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Steel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 110,100,000
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
