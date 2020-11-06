Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 110,100,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

