10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1179 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)