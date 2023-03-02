Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Steel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 90,960,000
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1949
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2538 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search