Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Steel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 90,960,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This steel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2538 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Germany 10 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

