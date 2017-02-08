Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1982 J (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1982 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2711 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
