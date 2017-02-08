Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1982 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1982 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1982 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 90,866,120
  • Mintage PROOF 78,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1982 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2711 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1982 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

