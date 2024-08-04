Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1980 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1980 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1980 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 96,230,370
  • Mintage PROOF 110,370

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1980 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4469 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1980 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

