Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1980 J (Germany, FRG)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1980 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4469 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search