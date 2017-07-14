Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1971 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1971 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1971 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 65,622,180
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1971 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 14, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1971 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 14, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 14, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German iron coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search