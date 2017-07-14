Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1971 J (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1971 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 14, 2017.
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
