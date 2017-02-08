Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1968 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,207,434
- Mintage PROOF 30
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1968
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1968 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2566 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
