Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1968 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1968 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1968 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,207,434
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1968 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2566 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1968 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

