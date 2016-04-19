Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1967 J (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,051,035
- Mintage PROOF 1,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1967
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1967 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint
