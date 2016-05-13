Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1967 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1967 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1967 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,518,000
  • Mintage PROOF 4,150

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1791 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1967 G at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1967 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

