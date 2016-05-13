10 Pfennig 1967 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1967 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1791 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)