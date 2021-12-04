Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1966 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1966 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1966 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,116,128
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1966 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 1. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1966 J at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

