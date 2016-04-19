Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1966 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,097,314
- Mintage PROOF 450
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1966
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1966 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 691 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
