10 Pfennig 1966 D (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1966 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2565 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1)