Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 459,593,000
  • Mintage PROOF 600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

