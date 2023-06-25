Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1950 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Pfennig 1950 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 297,785,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 G at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 G at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 G at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 G at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 G at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search