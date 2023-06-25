Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1950 G (Germany, FRG)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 6, 2020.
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
