Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1950 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 516,395,000
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frankfurter (2)
- Möller (2)
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
2252 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1660 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search