Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1950 F (Germany, FRG)

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 516,395,000
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1183 sold at the Frankfurter Münzhandlung auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 6, 2020.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
2252 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1660 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1950 F at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

