10 Pfennig 1950 D (Germany, FRG)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1950 with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4455 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
